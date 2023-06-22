Republicans Censure Democrat Adam Schiff Over Comments On Trump, Russia

House Republicans voted to censure Democrat Adam Schiff on Wednesday (June 21). The rare move was made over comments Schiff made several years ago during his investigation into former President Donald Trump and alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

The resolution passed on a 213-209 party-line vote with six Republicans, including the five members of the House Ethics Committee, voting present.

Several Democrats voiced their displeasure over the rare move to censure a sitting lawmaker.

"It's pathetic you're doing this. Pathetic," California Rep. Eric Swalwell said.

As Schiff made his way to the front of the chamber for a verbal rebuke, Democrats chanted his name and "shame" at Republicans. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had to pause several times as lawmakers continued to yell and chant.

Schiff blasted the Republicans for bringing up the resolution to censure him and then attacked those who continue to support Trump.

"My colleagues, if there is cause for censure in this House -- and there is -- it should be directed at those in this body who sought to overturn a free and fair election," he said.

The question, my Republican colleagues, is not why am I the subject of this false resolution for doing my constitutional duty, but why are you not? Why are you not standing beside me, the subject of a similar rebuke for speaking the truth? Why did you not stand up to Donald Trump?" Schiff said.

"Will it be said of you that you lacked the courage to stand up to the most immoral, unlawful, and unethical president in history but consoled yourselves by attacking those who did?" he continued.

While 24 lawmakers have been censured by the House throughout the nation's history, just two, Charlie Rangle and Paul Gosar, have been censured since the start of the 21st century.