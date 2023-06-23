Juice WRLD & Cordae Channel Eminem On Fresh Posthumous Collaboration
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2023
Cordae finally got a chance to bring his posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD to life.
On Friday, June 23, Cordae and Juice WRLD's new song "Doomsday" hit streaming services everywhere. The song allows the North Carolina native and Juice to trade bars back-and-forth to the tune of Eminem's "Role Model" produced by Dr. Dre and Mel-Man off Em's 1999 album The Slim Shady LP. In the music video directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett, a deep-fake version of a young Eminem pops out from a yellow curtain to kick things off. Then Cordae comes through to rap his bars and morph into the late Chicago rapper like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
“Bring the house down on you h*es, Queen Latifah/I’m too fast, gettin’ this cash," Juice raps. "Get in the way, get your brain bashed/Chopper gon’ smash, hittin’ your face."
“I’ma tie up, just like a shoe, my flow laced," Cordae continues. "Y’all n***as so fake, wash your face in my showcase/Fresher than Colgate, make hoes wait, I hold weight.”
At the end of the video, you can see Juice and Cordae in the studio talking about the initial idea for the music video. With Ski Mask The Slump God and DJ Scheme in the background, the "Lucid Dreams" rapper lays out his blueprint while an animation attempts to bring his early idea to life. The final version of the video doesn't seem too far off from Juice's plan.
"Doomsday" is the first single to come from Lyrical Lemonade's first-ever compilation album. A release date has not been confirmed but it's reportedly set to arrive later this summer. Watch the entire video below.