Juice WRLD & Cordae Channel Eminem On Fresh Posthumous Collaboration

“Bring the house down on you h*es, Queen Latifah/I’m too fast, gettin’ this cash," Juice raps. "Get in the way, get your brain bashed/Chopper gon’ smash, hittin’ your face."



“I’ma tie up, just like a shoe, my flow laced," Cordae continues. "Y’all n***as so fake, wash your face in my showcase/Fresher than Colgate, make hoes wait, I hold weight.”



At the end of the video, you can see Juice and Cordae in the studio talking about the initial idea for the music video. With Ski Mask The Slump God and DJ Scheme in the background, the "Lucid Dreams" rapper lays out his blueprint while an animation attempts to bring his early idea to life. The final version of the video doesn't seem too far off from Juice's plan.

