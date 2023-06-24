Texas A&M Defensive Line Coach Terry Price Dead At 55

Texas A&M defensive line coach and former player Terry Price died Friday (June 24) at the age of 55, the team announced on its official website.

“Terry was not only a great Aggie, football coach and recruiter, he was an even better husband, father and man,” said head coach Jimbo Fisher. “The impact he had on this program and his players is immeasurable. Our football family has suffered an incredible loss. We will continue to hold Kenya and the boys in our thoughts and prayers.”

Price was a defensive lineman for the Aggies from 1986-89, which included winning two consecutive Southwest Conference titles in 1986 and 1987, while also leading the team in tackles during his junior and senior seasons. The Atlanta native spent to NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before initially returning to his alma mater as a volunteer coach in 1992 and later rejoining the program as a defensive line coach under then-head coach Kevin Sumlin and remaining on Jimbo Fisher's staff following his hiring in 2018.