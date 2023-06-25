BET Awards 2023: See The Jaw Dropping Red Carpet Looks

Immerse yourself in the star-studded affair of this year's BET Awards, as the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sets the stage for an extraordinary celebration of #HipHop50. You won't want to miss tonight's event thanks to an unrivaled lineup of performances by legendary artists like Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, GloRilla, and more. Leading with an impressive seven nominations, Drake dominates the nominee list, vying for coveted titles such as best male hip-hop artist, best male R&B/pop artist, and best collaboration. Not far behind, BET Amplified Artist GloRilla shines with her own array of nominations, including best female hip-hop artist and best new artist.

Before tonight's ceremony begins, check out the stunning red carpet ensembles that kicked off Culture's Biggest Night.