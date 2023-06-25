BET Awards 2023: See The Jaw Dropping Red Carpet Looks

June 25, 2023

Immerse yourself in the star-studded affair of this year's BET Awards, as the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sets the stage for an extraordinary celebration of #HipHop50. You won't want to miss tonight's event thanks to an unrivaled lineup of performances by legendary artists like Big Daddy Kane, Fat Joe, GloRilla, and more. Leading with an impressive seven nominations, Drake dominates the nominee list, vying for coveted titles such as best male hip-hop artist, best male R&B/pop artist, and best collaboration. Not far behind, BET Amplified Artist GloRilla shines with her own array of nominations, including best female hip-hop artist and best new artist.

Before tonight's ceremony begins, check out the stunning red carpet ensembles that kicked off Culture's Biggest Night.

1 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Big Daddy Kane
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Ice Spice
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Swizz Beatz
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Latto
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Coco Jones
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
GloRilla
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Fat Joe
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jalyn Hall
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
NLE Choppa
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Lil Mama
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Master P
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Fridayy
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
E-40 and Tracy Stevens
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
PinkPantheress
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Christian Combs
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Scott Evans
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Brooke Bailey
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Janelle James
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Justina Valentine
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Adanna Duru
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Keith Lee and Ronnie Lee
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Candace Maxwell
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Libianca
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Queen Naija
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
KO
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Leigh-Anne
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Madisin Rian
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Victoria Monet
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jason Lee
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Doechii
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Summer Walker and Meech
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Toosii
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Big Boss Vette
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Nia Ivy
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Ari Fletcher
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Armani White
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Tuson
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Lil Uzi Vert
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jadakiss
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Boosie
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Elise Neal
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Michael Blackson
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Claudia Jordan
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Porscha Coleman
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Rich the Kid and Tori Brixx
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kaine and D-Roc of Ying Yang Twins
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kaliii
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Finesse2tymes
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Millie Smith
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kim Paige
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
DJ Unk
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jen Su
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Math Hoffa
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jasmine Holmes
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Hitkidd
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Lemuel Plummer
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Dr. Garrick Beauliere
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jess Hilarious
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kid Capri
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Lola Brooke
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Kaitlen Howard
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Ghazi
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Daniel Daley
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Princess and Ray J
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Diamond
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Janeisha John
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Melissa L. Williams
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Lil Scrappy
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Mignon
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
MC Lyte
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Affion Crockett
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Moneybagg Yo
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Patra
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Tracy T. and Kash Doll
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Akira Akbar
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Cymphonique Miller
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
JT
Photo: Getty Images
81 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
Jean Deaux
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Tyga
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas and Rocco of WanMor
Photo: Getty Images
84 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Sonyae Blu
Photo: Getty Images
85 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Novi Brown
Photo: Getty Images
86 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kendra G
Photo: Getty Images
87 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Chief Keef
Photo: Getty Images
88 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
T.I.
Photo: Getty Images
89 of 94
BET Awards 2023 - Arrivals
Qyor
Photo: Getty Images
90 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Too $hort
Photo: Getty Images
91 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Sexyy Red
Photo: Getty Images
92 of 94
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Busta Rymes
Photo: Getty Images
93 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Raysean Hairston and Muni Long
Photo: Getty Images
94 of 94
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
Trick Daddy
Photo: Getty Images
