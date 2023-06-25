Khalid Reportedly Involved In A Car Accident Before Ed Sheeran Tour Stop

By Tony M. Centeno

June 25, 2023

Khalid & Ed Sheeran
Photo: Getty Images

Khalid had to miss out on Ed Sheeran's recent stop on his "+ - = ÷ x ('Mathematics') Tour" after he was injured in a car accident.

According to a report People published on Sunday, June 25, the pop singer took some time to recover after he was involved in a car wreck. Ed Sheeran broke the news about the incident when he took to his Instagram Story on Friday, June 23 to inform his fans that Khalid would not be opening his show in Washington, D.C.

"Thankfully he was not seriously hurt and he's taking the time needed to get better," Sheeran wrote.

The details behind Khalid's accident are currently scarce. Sheeran didn't share exactly what happened to Khalid except the most important fact that he's ok. Sheeran decided to fill in for Khalid by delivering a stripped down version of his recent album - (Subtract).

“Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” he told the crowd in a video posted to social media. “This is pretty fun. I kind of feel like when you’re the main act, there’s a bunch of pressure because people have paid to see you but I feel like when you’re the opening act you’re sort of like, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s play songs.’”

During his opening set, Sheeran made sure to keep Khalid in his thoughts. He wished him well and wished him the best.

“I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”

