One Person Killed As Riders Fall To Ground After Roller Coaster Derails

One person was killed, and nine others injured after a roller coaster derailed at Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. The accident occurred on the Jetliner, a steel-tracked roller coaster with a top speed of 56 mph and a drop of just under 100 feet.

Park officials said there were 14 people on the ride when one of the cars derailed. One of the hospitalized victims is in serious condition. Three children were among those hospitalized with minor injuries.

"Today is a day of mourning at Grona Lund, we've had a very serious accident in the roller coaster Jetline, where one person has died, and nine people have been injured," Jan Eriksson, the park's chief executive, said. "Something like this should not happen at Grona Lund, and yet it happened."

Eriksson said that the park would remain closed for at least a week as the police conduct a full investigation into the accident.

Witness Ziba Assadi told Swedish broadcaster TV4 that she was standing near the ride when the wheel assembly came crashing to the ground.

"Then the car stops, and people fly out, fall out of the car," she said.

Assadi said that one of the riders managed to hang onto the track and was clinging to the metal beam.

"So he sits there straddling (the beam) and waits," Assadi said. "There was complete panic."