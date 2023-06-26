Noah Cyrus Reveals She's Been Engaged For A Month — See The Stunning Ring

By Kelly Fisher

June 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Noah Cyrus is engaged! 

Cyrus announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus with an Instagram post on Monday (June 26). She revealed that she’s been engaged for about a month, and included a snapshot of the stunning ring on the last slide.

“the greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” Cyrus wrote in her Instagram caption. “this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time. i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love. i now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. i’m so excited to spend this life with you , our life so far is a life i never thought i deserved or would live. i never thought i’d be looking forward to living as much as i look forward to living with you. i’m so grateful for you. i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you. 🏹👁️⃤ 🤎✨”

Cyrus, who publicly confirmed her relationship on TikTok earlier this year stirred engagement speculation earlier this week, posting a few photos that showed off the ring that prompted questions from excited commenters (“Did you get engaged?? I see that ring, girl.. 😍💁🏼‍♀️,” “Omg has he proposed?,” and “💍👀?,” to name a few). On her post on Monday, Pink’s wrote in a comment “u want kids?” He shared a post of his own on Monday afternoon without specifying in the caption that he and Cyrus are engaged, though she wrote in her own comments: “us us us us us us us us” and “for allllll of eternity.”

Noah Cyrus
