Jay Rock Returns With His First Single In Five Years Ahead Of New Album

By Tony M. Centeno

June 27, 2023

Jay Rock
Photo: Getty Images

Jay Rock is back with new music after a five-year hiatus.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Top Dawg Ent signee released new single "Eastside" featuring Kal Banx. Produced by Banx himself, Rock floats over the powerful instrumental with impressive verses and a catchy chorus that boasts all the highlights of growing up on his side of town. The song is set to appear on Jay Rock's upcoming album, which will serve the follow-up to his 2018 LP Redemption. Ahead of the track's release, the 38-year-old sat down with Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev and opened up about why it took so long to drop a new project.

"It's just about making good quality music," Rock said. "I'm trying to do an album like my last one where you ain't gotta skip s**t."

Jay Rock began to tease new music earlier this year. Back in January, he posted a photo of himself with a caption that indicated something new was in the works. After he celebrated the five-year anniversary of Redemption earlier this month, Eastside Johnny revealed the cover art for his new single.

"The wait is ova my s**t only gets better with time!!" he wrote in the caption.

There's no reason to skip any of the tracks on Jay Rock's Redemption album. The 15-track album contains collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Tee Grizzley, Mozzy, Jeremih, SZA and Dcmbr. Since the album's release, Rock won three out of his four Grammy nominations including Best Rap Performance for his collaboration with K. Dot, James Blake and Future "King's Dead" from the Black Panther soundtrack. The original version of the song also appears on his third studio album along with its lead single "Win."

Listen to Jay Rock's new single "Eastside" below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.