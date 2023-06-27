Jay Rock Returns With His First Single In Five Years Ahead Of New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
June 27, 2023
Jay Rock is back with new music after a five-year hiatus.
On Tuesday, June 27, the Top Dawg Ent signee released new single "Eastside" featuring Kal Banx. Produced by Banx himself, Rock floats over the powerful instrumental with impressive verses and a catchy chorus that boasts all the highlights of growing up on his side of town. The song is set to appear on Jay Rock's upcoming album, which will serve the follow-up to his 2018 LP Redemption. Ahead of the track's release, the 38-year-old sat down with Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev and opened up about why it took so long to drop a new project.
"It's just about making good quality music," Rock said. "I'm trying to do an album like my last one where you ain't gotta skip s**t."
Jay Rock began to tease new music earlier this year. Back in January, he posted a photo of himself with a caption that indicated something new was in the works. After he celebrated the five-year anniversary of Redemption earlier this month, Eastside Johnny revealed the cover art for his new single.
"The wait is ova my s**t only gets better with time!!" he wrote in the caption.
There's no reason to skip any of the tracks on Jay Rock's Redemption album. The 15-track album contains collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Tee Grizzley, Mozzy, Jeremih, SZA and Dcmbr. Since the album's release, Rock won three out of his four Grammy nominations including Best Rap Performance for his collaboration with K. Dot, James Blake and Future "King's Dead" from the Black Panther soundtrack. The original version of the song also appears on his third studio album along with its lead single "Win."
Listen to Jay Rock's new single "Eastside" below.