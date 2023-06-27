Jay Rock Returns With His First Single In Five Years Ahead Of New Album

"It's just about making good quality music," Rock said. "I'm trying to do an album like my last one where you ain't gotta skip s**t."



Jay Rock began to tease new music earlier this year. Back in January, he posted a photo of himself with a caption that indicated something new was in the works. After he celebrated the five-year anniversary of Redemption earlier this month, Eastside Johnny revealed the cover art for his new single.



"The wait is ova my s**t only gets better with time!!" he wrote in the caption.



There's no reason to skip any of the tracks on Jay Rock's Redemption album. The 15-track album contains collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, Tee Grizzley, Mozzy, Jeremih, SZA and Dcmbr. Since the album's release, Rock won three out of his four Grammy nominations including Best Rap Performance for his collaboration with K. Dot, James Blake and Future "King's Dead" from the Black Panther soundtrack. The original version of the song also appears on his third studio album along with its lead single "Win."



Listen to Jay Rock's new single "Eastside" below.