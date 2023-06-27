Mick Mars Shares Grim Forecast For His Remaining Years

Mick Mars doesn't think that he will live to see the next decade. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the former lead guitarist of Mötley Crüe shared that he "has a feeling" that he will only live for another 7 or 8 years.

“I’m not going to live to be 85 or 90, I just have a feeling. I don’t want to, either. My brain doesn’t want this ugly-a** body that’s all f***** up to keep going. I wish I could just take the information out of my brain, put it on a chip and into somebody else, or a robot. There’s still a lot of stuff going on up there.”

Mars has suffered from a degenerative bone disease called Ankylosing Spondylitis for most of his life that has made it increasingly difficult to play the guitar. He revealed that when he does pass away, he wants someone to drop his ashes "into the center of the Bermuda Triangle."

Aside from detailing a rather grim narrative for his remaining years, Mars claimed that former Mötley Crüe bandmates, Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee are actively trying to wipe out his legacy.

“I was sabotaged musically so they’d have an excuse to get rid of me and bring in another person. The feed of guitar into my in-ear monitor was horrible. It would break up, and nobody else’s seemed to break up but mine. And then they’d switch to prerecorded crap from rehearsals, when I was just relearning the songs. They did it to make me look bad.”

Mars filed a lawsuit against the band in April, stating that his exit in 2022 was "involuntary," and that the band has tried to get rid of him for years.

“How can you fire Mr. Heinz from Heinz ketchup? He owns it. Frank Sinatra’s or Jimi Hendrix’s legacy goes on forever, and their heirs continue to profit from it. They’re trying to take that away from me. I’m not going to let them.”

When Rolling Stone contacted bassist Nikki Sixx for a rebuttle, he told a different story of Mars' departure from the band.

“That’s insanity! Why would we do that to our fans? It’s really heartbreaking that Mick and his representatives are lying to the fans while we were trying to protect his legacy. Dude, we love the f****’ guy. It’s really scary, [him] being in this complete hallucination. When Mick came into rehearsals, he couldn’t play guitar properly. He just couldn’t pull it off, so we have to use tapes and cover it up. He was the only person in the band on tape.”

Amid allegations, Mars sold all of his publishing rights and is set to be "financially free" for the rest of his life (however long that may be).