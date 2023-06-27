Ohio Officials Warn Residents Of 'Sophisticated' New BMV Scam

Officials in Ohio are cautioning people around the state of a new identity theft scam that has been reported around the U.S., including in the Buckeye State, involving stolen personal information.

On Tuesday (June 27), the Ohio Department of Public Safety issued a warning alerting residents of a "sophisticated identity theft scheme" that has been reported around the country, per WHIO. Scammers are reportedly using stolen personal information to gain access to Bureau of Motor Vehicle accounts online and request those accounts have a driver's license or ID card reprinted and sent to a new address.

The scam reportedly has already impacted approximately 90 Ohio residents, with the BMV notifying those affected that their personal information was stolen and either used to get a reprinted ID or it was attempted. According to the outlet, Ohio systems were breached, but it is otherwise unknown how the scammers managed to obtain the stolen personal intel.

"This scheme is incredibly concerning, not only because criminals are ordering up legitimate driver's licenses but because they can use these cards and the stolen personal information to potentially access your bank account," said Andy Wilson, director of ODPS. "If you receive a postcard from the Ohio BMV telling you about an address change that you did not request, it's important that you immediately take action."

If you received a BMV postcard notifying you of changes you didn't request, you are encouraged to immediately contact the bureau at 1-844-644-6268. The fraud has been reported to local, state and federal authorities.

According to the ODPS, other states have reported similar scams, with the first scheme identified earlier this year in Texas after stolen personal information was used to send thousands of replacement licenses to unauthorized parties.