"That 14 year old that backed dat hammer out when that grown ass man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN; is a true hero," Nicki wrote. "If he wants to go to college, I'd love to help. It's what ANY son should've done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid & should be so proud. Also, God knew b4 she knew; that she'd be attacked that day & made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD."



Soon after her offer went viral, Hood saw Minaj's comments and gladly accepted her assistance. The 35-year-old mother commented under a post on The Shade Room and praised Minaj.



“We most definitely appreciate you, @nickiminaj!" Hood commented on The Shade Room's post. "My son just ran and told me to look at shaderoom. Your comment most certainly just made his day. Yes, my son will be attending college, and we can use any help we can get. Prayers are greatly appreciated from you all. Thank you so, so much, Queen."



See the post below.

