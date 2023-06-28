Yankees' Domingo German Throws Perfect Game

By Jason Hall

June 29, 2023

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics
Photo: Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in an 11-0 win against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday (June 28) night.

Germán allowed no hits and no walks, while recording nine strikeouts on 99 total pitches thrown. The Dominican native became the first Yankees pitcher to throw a perfect game since David Cone in 1999 and the fourth to do so in franchise history joining Cone, David Wells in 1998 and Don Larsen, who was the only player in MLB history to do so during a World Series game in 1956.

Germán also became the 24th player to throw a perfect game in MLB history and the first to do so since former Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández in 2012.

Germán's historic performance comes just over a month after he was suspended 10 games for using too much rosin on his hands during a start against the Toronto Blue Jays last month. The 30-year-old improved his record to 5-5 during the 11-0 perfect game, which was powered by a strong performance from the Yankees' offense, which included six runs in the sixth inning and three more in the ninth.

New York earned its third win in its last four games and first of its current road trip, which will continue with one more game in Oakland and a series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium beginning on Friday (June 30).

