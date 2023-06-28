Yankees' Domingo German Throws Perfect Game

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in an 11-0 win against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday (June 28) night.

Germán allowed no hits and no walks, while recording nine strikeouts on 99 total pitches thrown. The Dominican native became the first Yankees pitcher to throw a perfect game since David Cone in 1999 and the fourth to do so in franchise history joining Cone, David Wells in 1998 and Don Larsen, who was the only player in MLB history to do so during a World Series game in 1956.

Germán also became the 24th player to throw a perfect game in MLB history and the first to do so since former Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández in 2012.