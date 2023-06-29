32-Year-Old Allegedly Posed As High Schooler At 3 Schools Over Nine Months

A 32-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly pretended to be a high school student to enroll in three different high schools from September 2022 through June 2023.

Authorities said that Shelby Hewitt used forged documents and took advantage of the student transfer process to enroll at Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School under several different names.

Authorities said they uncovered Hewitt's true identity shortly after she transferred to English High School. Administrators began investigating her paperwork after a man claiming to be her father called and said he was unenrolling her because of bullying.

They found the request "odd" because she had only enrolled a week earlier. After reexamining her paperwork, they found that the social worker listed did not exist and contacted the police.

Officers searched Hewitt's apartment and found numerous forged documents.

She is facing multiple charges, including forgery and identity fraud. She has not been taken into custody.

Officials said that Hewitt has been "discharged" from the school and has been ordered to stay away from all Boston Public School facilities.

"While the investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing, school officials have not identified any incidents of harm to students or staff. At this time, families of students who may have interacted with this individual are being contacted directly by school staff and investigators," Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said.