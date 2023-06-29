Chinese Spy Balloon Used American-Made Tech To Collect Audio And Video Data

By Bill Galluccio

June 29, 2023

US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon
Photo: Getty Images

The Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean was made using American parts. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, a preliminary investigation has found that the balloon used American technology to collect audio/visual information as it floated across the country.

Investigators are trying to determine how the American-made tech ended up in the Chinese spy balloon. While the American-made parts are available commercially, officials have not said how China purchased them. They are looking to see if any of the parts were obtained illegally.

An official involved in the investigation told the Journal that the balloon did not transmit any of the data it recovered back to China before it was shot down. It is unknown why the balloon did not transmit the data, though previous reports claimed the military was able to block the transmissions as it flew across the country.

