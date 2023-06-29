Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Adorable Maternity Photoshoot

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared adorable shots from their maternity photoshoot. The Kardashians star took to Instagram this week to post photos that show off her growing baby bump. "Litte drummer boy coming soon," she wrote in the caption alongside photos of the happy couple sitting in front of a drumset outside.

In the comments section, Barker shared a hilarious gif of one of the best drummers of all time, Animal from The Muppet Show. In another set of photos that Kourtney shared, the blink-182 drummer also revealed that they've already picked out a name for their baby boy. "I already know his name," Barker commented with a winky face emoji.