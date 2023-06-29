Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump In Adorable Maternity Photoshoot
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 29, 2023
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared adorable shots from their maternity photoshoot. The Kardashians star took to Instagram this week to post photos that show off her growing baby bump. "Litte drummer boy coming soon," she wrote in the caption alongside photos of the happy couple sitting in front of a drumset outside.
In the comments section, Barker shared a hilarious gif of one of the best drummers of all time, Animal from The Muppet Show. In another set of photos that Kourtney shared, the blink-182 drummer also revealed that they've already picked out a name for their baby boy. "I already know his name," Barker commented with a winky face emoji.
Kourtney revealed the news of her pregnancy earlier this month. During one of blink-182's shows in Los Angeles, Kardashian brought along a sign that revealed: "Travis I'm Pregnant!" The sign made it onto the jumbotron for everyone to see and the band even stopped the show so Travis could leave his drumkit and walk down to give his wife and the mother of his newest baby a kiss.
The exciting news comes one year after the two tied the knot in front of friends and family in a lavish Italian wedding. Kourtney currently has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Reign. As for Barker, he shares two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. According to Page Six, he also maintains a relationship with his former stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana.