Traveler Wins $1.3 Million Playing Slot Machine At Las Vegas Airport

A lucky player won more than $1.3 million while playing a slot machine at Harry Reid International Airport ahead of their flight home from a trip to Las Vegas, the New York Post reports.

A video shared online shows the unnamed person playing the Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slot machine and winning a total prize of $1,330,133, as stated on the flashing machine located inside Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“CONFIRMED One lucky player cashed in BIG at LAS — winning $1.3 million dollars playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade. That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE," the Harry Reid International Airport's Twitter account wrote in response to the video, which was shared by Derek Nicoletto.