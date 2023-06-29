Traveler Wins $1.3 Million Playing Slot Machine At Las Vegas Airport
By Jason Hall
June 29, 2023
A lucky player won more than $1.3 million while playing a slot machine at Harry Reid International Airport ahead of their flight home from a trip to Las Vegas, the New York Post reports.
A video shared online shows the unnamed person playing the Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds slot machine and winning a total prize of $1,330,133, as stated on the flashing machine located inside Terminal 1 Esplanade.
“CONFIRMED One lucky player cashed in BIG at LAS — winning $1.3 million dollars playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade. That’s one way to end a vacation — as a MILLIONAIRE," the Harry Reid International Airport's Twitter account wrote in response to the video, which was shared by Derek Nicoletto.
Harry Reid International Airport is reported to have 1,400 slot machines for visitors, according to the New York Post. Scott Kichline, Harry Reid International Airport’s Assistant Director for Business Commercial/Development, had previously announced that the slots had generated more than $1 billion in all-time revenue in a statement obtained by FOX 5 Vegas last November.
“Non-aviation revenue is beneficial in that it helps to lessen our costs for air carriers. As a discretionary travel market, we’re very diligent in keeping our costs to the airlines both stable and as low as we can reasonably maintain,” Kichline said. “Financial considerations aside, Las Vegas is known for casinos. Having slots in the airport is an amenity travelers largely enjoy and have come to expect. Seeing and hearing slots the moment they arrive sets the tone for an Only Vegas experience, and on their way out, many also enjoy the opportunity to pursue one last jackpot.”