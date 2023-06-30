Bobcat Attacks Camper Sleeping In A Hammock

A bobcat attacked a camper who was sleeping in a hammock at Selden Neck State Park in Lyme, Connecticut. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that two other men subdued and killed the bobcat.

Authorities did not say how the men managed to subdue the bobcat.

All three men were taken to a local hospital for treatment of the injuries they sustained.

Officials said the men were camping with a group of kids who attend the Wilderness School, a summer camp run by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Authorities praised the men for fighting off the bobcat and ensuring that the children were safe. Officials said the children were never in contact with the wild animal. All of the campers were safely evacuated from the island in the Connecticut River.

"Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed," Connecticut Department of Children and Families Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams said in a statement.

The bobcat's remains were taken to a lab to be tested for rabies.