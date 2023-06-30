Curren$y & Harry Fraud Serve Up 'Vices' Album With Benny The Butcher & More
By Tony M. Centeno
June 30, 2023
Curren$y and Harry Fraud are back with their brand new project.
On Friday, June 30, Spitta and the seasoned producer delivered their latest joint album Vices. Curren$y's latest body of work executively produced by Fraud comes with nine tracks including collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Larry June, Rome Streetz, Jim Jones and more. Vices is the eighth joint effort between Spitta and Fraud. They previously released two albums, four EPs and a mixtape over the years. Both artists announced the project last Monday ahead of the New Orleans rapper's upcoming car and bike show.
“Vices is a musical ‘tip of the hat’ to all of the coolest bad guys from one of the best examples of 80’s television” Spitta said in a press release. “Let this serve as a time capsule from the times that shaped the Miami skyline and sparked an entire sub-culture that revolves around automobiles and fashion.”
“Sonically, it was important on Vices to tap into the nostalgia of the 80s; while maintaining the forward-thinking sound Spitta and I are known for," Fraud explained. "From our mutual tastes in cars to television of that era, it’s always a very organic undertaking. Vices is the next chapter in the catalog of moments we began capturing over a decade ago.”
Vices is the second project Curren$y has dropped this year. Earlier this year, the Jet Life boss joined forces with Jermaine Dupri to release their collaborative project For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1. That project holds seven tracks including "Essence Fest" and two bangers featuring 2 Chainz and T.I. Earlier this month, the duo dropped the official video for "Essence Fest" ahead of the actual festival, which is going down in New Orleans during Fourth of July weekend.
Meanwhile, Vices serves as the follow-up to Fraud previous project Beyond Belief with 38 Spesh. The 2022 album contains 10 tracks featuring Stove God Cooks, Conway The Machine, Wiz Khalifa, Ransom and more. Listen to Vices below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE