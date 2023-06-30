The Ultimate Fourth Of July Pop Playlist

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Ah, Fourth of July! The smell of sunscreen, burgers cooking on the grill, and gunpowder exploding in the sky to further pollute our already comprised air. While "freedom cannot exist on stolen land," Independence Day, which falls on Tuesday, July 4th this year, is still a nice excuse to take a break from work and spend time having fun with family and friends. You may even have time to read this great article about what this holiday really signifies.

For any celebration, music is a must and we're sure you already know what songs you can expect to hear on a Fourth of July playlist: "Born in the U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen, "Living In America" by James Brown, and "God Bless the U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood. Besides "Firework" by Katy Perry and "Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus, there's not much pop music on the average Fourth of July playlist.

We've decided to rectify that and give you nothing but pop bangers for your Independence Day party playlist. Have fun and be safe!

"Firework" by Katy Perry

"Party in the USA" by Miley Cyrus

"AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM" by Beyoncé

"American Life" by Madonna

"Americano" by Lady Gaga

"the last great american dynasty" by Taylor Swift

"American Boy" by Estelle

"Made in the USA" by Demi Lovato

"New Americana" by Halsey

"American" by RuPaul

"AMERICAN GURL" by Kilo Kish

"American Teenager" by Ethel Cain

"She's American" by the 1975

"The Most Wanted Person In The United States" by 100 gecs

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.