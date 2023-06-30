Video Shows 6-Year-Old Boy Plummeting 40 Feet From Amusement Park Zipline
By Jason Hall
June 30, 2023
A video shared online shows a 6-year-old boy fall nearly 40 feet from a zipline after his harness broke at an amusement park in Mexico, FOX News reports.
The incident took place at Parque Fundidora's Amazonian Expedition, which is located in Nuevo León, on Sunday (June 25). The child's family said his harness broke during the ride and he fell into an artificial pool below in a Facebook post updating his status.
Local authorities estimated that the child, identified only as 'Cesar,' fell nearly 40 feet during the incident, the Mexican media outlet ABC Noticas reported via FOX News. A bystander jumped into the pool to save the child.
The child's brother, J Cesar Sauceda, shared multiple Facebook updates confirming that the 6-year-old was "fine," but blamed park staff for not properly preparing for the incident.
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for the video below.
"I hadn't had time to thank god first for saving my brother from this apparent accident produced by bad team both staff and zipline," Sauceda wrote in a translated post. "I thank all the media outlets that have communicated with the whole family giving him the importance that the case needs.
"Thanks to all friends who have been concerned about my brother. Today my brother is in his school enjoying the day, Thanks God.
"Bad service, bad installation and above all bad training of the staff Expedición Amazonia. I hope this serves as experience to improve the whole place."
No habia tenido el tiempo para agradecer primeramente a dios por salvar a mi hermano de este aparatoso accidente...Posted by J Cesar Sauceda on Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Sauceda told FOX News that the child experienced minor injuries and was "psychologically damaged" and "afraid" following the incident.