Video Shows 6-Year-Old Boy Plummeting 40 Feet From Amusement Park Zipline

A video shared online shows a 6-year-old boy fall nearly 40 feet from a zipline after his harness broke at an amusement park in Mexico, FOX News reports.

The incident took place at Parque Fundidora's Amazonian Expedition, which is located in Nuevo León, on Sunday (June 25). The child's family said his harness broke during the ride and he fell into an artificial pool below in a Facebook post updating his status.

Local authorities estimated that the child, identified only as 'Cesar,' fell nearly 40 feet during the incident, the Mexican media outlet ABC Noticas reported via FOX News. A bystander jumped into the pool to save the child.

The child's brother, J Cesar Sauceda, shared multiple Facebook updates confirming that the 6-year-old was "fine," but blamed park staff for not properly preparing for the incident.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised for the video below.