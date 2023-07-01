Popular Pharmacy Chain Closing 150 Stores Across The Country

By Bill Galluccio

July 1, 2023

Warehouse in hospital pharmacy
Photo: Getty Images

Walgreens announced that it is closing 150 stores in the United States and an additional 300 locations in the United Kingdom as part of a $4.1 billion cost-cutting plan.

The company said that closings, which will be completed by August 31, 2024, and hundreds of layoffs will save the company at least $800 million next year.

The announcement comes as the company reported a massive drop in year-over-year earnings for the third quarter, bringing in just $118 million, compared to $289 million last year.

Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer told investors that the dip in revenue was due to a decrease in demand for COVID vaccines and tests and overall lower consumer spending.

"Similar to other retailers, we've been impacted by the rapid softening of the macro environment and a more cautious and value-driven consumer," Brewer said.

Walgreens did not say what stores will be closed. The company expects the closings to be completed by August 31, 2024.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.