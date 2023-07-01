Twitter Placing Limits On How Many Tweets Users Can View Per Day

Twitter is going to limit the number of tweets that users can view per day. Users with verified accounts will be able to view 8,000 posts every day. However, unverified users will only be able to view 800 posts per day. New users who do not sign up for Twitter Blue will be restricted even further, with a limit of just 400 posts.

When Musk first made the announcement, the limits were 6,000, 600, and 300 daily posts.

Elon Musk tweeted that the temporary limits were put in place to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation." Musk did not provide any additional details or say how long the limits will remain in effect.

Many users were complaining after getting "rate limit exceeded" errors while trying to view new tweets in their feeds. After making the announcement, "Elon" became one of the top trends on Twitter, as did #TwitterDown.

The change comes one day after Twitter blocked people who were not logged in from viewing tweets.