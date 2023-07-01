Twitter Placing Limits On How Many Tweets Users Can View Per Day

By Bill Galluccio

July 1, 2023

Elon Musk To Buy Twitter
Photo: Getty Images

Twitter is going to limit the number of tweets that users can view per day. Users with verified accounts will be able to view 8,000 posts every day. However, unverified users will only be able to view 800 posts per day. New users who do not sign up for Twitter Blue will be restricted even further, with a limit of just 400 posts.

When Musk first made the announcement, the limits were 6,000, 600, and 300 daily posts.

Elon Musk tweeted that the temporary limits were put in place to "address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation." Musk did not provide any additional details or say how long the limits will remain in effect.

Many users were complaining after getting "rate limit exceeded" errors while trying to view new tweets in their feeds. After making the announcement, "Elon" became one of the top trends on Twitter, as did #TwitterDown.

The change comes one day after Twitter blocked people who were not logged in from viewing tweets.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.