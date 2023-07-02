Two Killed, 28 Injured In Mass Shooting During Block Party In Baltimore

Thirty people were shot during a block party in Baltimore, Maryland, just after midnight on Sunday (July 2). The Baltimore Police Department said that the neighborhood was hosting its annual "Brooklyn Day" celebration when gunshots broke out.

Authorities said that two people, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, were killed, and 28 others were injured. At least three of the victims are in critical condition.

Terry Brown described the chaos as the shots rang out to the Baltimore Sun.

"It was so many kids. It was chaos," Brown said. "Parents were running around looking for their children, hollering and screaming, and don't know if their children has a bullet in them."

Authorities have not identified any suspects or determined a motive for the shooting.

"This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "I want those responsible to hear me, hear me very clearly: We will not stop until we find you. And we will find you."