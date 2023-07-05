7-Year-Old Boy Killed By Stray Bullet During Argument Over Jet Skis

A seven-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet at Ben T Davis Beach in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday (July 4) night. Authorities said the dispute started when a group of people began riding jet skis near an area where children were playing on the beach.

Another group got angry, accusing the jet skiers of acting recklessly by riding so close to the kids, who were playing in the water. As the argument escalated, at least one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.

As gunshots rang out, the grandfather of the seven-year-old boy grabbed him and took cover in his truck. While they were hiding from the shooting, one of the bullets pierced the truck and struck the boy in the head. The bullet also grazed his grandfather's hand.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said the investigation remains active and did not provide any information about possible suspects.

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent child," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "Our detectives will work tirelessly until all those involved are identified and arrested."