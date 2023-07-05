Driver Charged With Manslaughter After 5-Year-Old Ejected From Backseat

A five-year-old child was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday (July 4). Authorities said that the driver of a Nissan Rogue slammed on the brakes while traveling in the southbound lanes.

The Rogue was then rear-ended by a Hyundai Santa Fe and spun into another lane, where it was struck by a Dodge Ram.

During the crash, the five-year-old boy, who was sitting in the backseat, was ejected from the Rogue. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy, identified as Tony Tran, was not secured in a child seat, as is required by law.

Officials said that another person was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the Rogue was identified as 22-year-old Doan Khanh Thuc Mai. She was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and charged with manslaughter over the death of the young boy.