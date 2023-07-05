Journey Co-Founder George Tickner Dead At 76

Journey rhythm guitarist and co-founder Dr. George Tickner has died at age 76. Former bandmate Neal Schon shared the news of his friends passing on Facebook writing:

"Dear George

'Of a Lifetime' is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed."

Journey formed in 1973 in San Francisco, California, but Tickner's musical endeavors did not start there. Born on September 8, 1946, in Syracuse, New York, Tickner joined a psychedelic rock group called Frumious Bandersnatch in 1967 with fellow Journey founder and bassist Ross Valory. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Tickner co-wrote three songs off of Journey's first album including, "Of a Lifetime," "Mystery Mountain," and instrumental track, "Topaz."

After the release of the band's self-titled debut album, Tickner left to earn his PhD at Stanford Medical School. Though he separated from the band before their world-renowned success in the 80's, Tickner did not exit the music world entirely. Years after his departure, he partnered with Valory once again to build a recording studio in Los Angeles where Tickner, Valory, and Journey keyboardist Stevie Roseman recorded a handful of tracks throughout the 2000's and released an album in 2005 titled Cinema.