DOOM, born Dumile Daniel Thompson, was reportedly healthy before he developed several issues including kidney disease, which caused anxiety and weight gain. The rapper, who released his final solo album Born Like This in 2009, was prescribed new medication to control his blood pressure. However, after just two doses, DOOM had to go to the emergency room in 2020 due to a swollen tongue and throat.



Thompson detailed several complaints about the way the hospital treated DOOM during his stay. She couldn't see her husband during his final days due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that were enacted at the time. In one instance, the rapper couldn't even inform nurses of his worsening condition because his buzzer was out of reach. She also claimed that he was placed in an old hospital room filled with an "old metal desk" and books.



"I don't want to say it was an old storage room...it wasn't set up," Thompson told Wakefield Coroner's Court. "Maybe it was a room a long time ago. It did have a bed in it."



Thompson's lawyers have launched an inquest to determine how often DOOM was checked on by staff and why it took nearly two hours to give him medicine for his swollen throat. During the inquest, the hospital said that they couldn't locate his medical records because they were stored in London, and the room he was placed in is one of several rooms used in emergency situations. The hospital also asserted that DOOM's swelling was the result of a "rare" side effect of taking ACE inhibitors, which caused a condition called angiodema.

