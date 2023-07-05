MF DOOM's Cause Of Death Revealed After Wife Speaks Out About His Treatment

By Tony M. Centeno

July 5, 2023

MF Doom
Photo: Getty Images

MF DOOM passed away nearly three years ago, but there are still burning questions surrounding his death and his wife wants answers.

According to a report the UK's LeedsLive published on Tuesday, July 4, Jasmin Thompson, the late artist's wife, raised concerns about the care her husband received from St. James' Hospital during the final days of his life. The 49-year-old artist reportedly couldn't breathe and attempted to get out of his hospital bed when he collapsed and went into respiratory arrest on October 21, 2020. He was placed on a breathing machine until it was turned off on October 31, which is the last time Thompson saw her husband.

DOOM, born Dumile Daniel Thompson, was reportedly healthy before he developed several issues including kidney disease, which caused anxiety and weight gain. The rapper, who released his final solo album Born Like This in 2009, was prescribed new medication to control his blood pressure. However, after just two doses, DOOM had to go to the emergency room in 2020 due to a swollen tongue and throat.

Thompson detailed several complaints about the way the hospital treated DOOM during his stay. She couldn't see her husband during his final days due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that were enacted at the time. In one instance, the rapper couldn't even inform nurses of his worsening condition because his buzzer was out of reach. She also claimed that he was placed in an old hospital room filled with an "old metal desk" and books.

"I don't want to say it was an old storage room...it wasn't set up," Thompson told Wakefield Coroner's Court. "Maybe it was a room a long time ago. It did have a bed in it."

Thompson's lawyers have launched an inquest to determine how often DOOM was checked on by staff and why it took nearly two hours to give him medicine for his swollen throat. During the inquest, the hospital said that they couldn't locate his medical records because they were stored in London, and the room he was placed in is one of several rooms used in emergency situations. The hospital also asserted that DOOM's swelling was the result of a "rare" side effect of taking ACE inhibitors, which caused a condition called angiodema.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.