The 'Most Miserable' City In Florida

Every city, big or small, has a unique draw or charm that draws both tourists and future residents. There are some areas or cities, however, that aren't as glamorous as other locations in their state. These places may even garner a reputation for their residents, living conditions, or other factors.

If you're looking for a peppy travel destination, Travel A Lot found the "most miserable" city in every state. Writers used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and AreaVibes to determine their picks.

According to the list, Florida's most miserable city is Hialeah. Here's why it was chosen:

"There are several unhappy cities in Florida, but in this case, Hialeah takes the prize. With a population of 238,942, just 56.4% are in the labor force and the median household income comes out to about $31,012. The income per capita is $14,599—51% below the national average. Still, the unemployment rate is just at 5.2%, which is 11% higher than the national rate. Crime really isn't an issue in the city of Hialeah. Their crime rates are below the national average, and citizens only have a one in 42 chance of becoming a victim of a crime. However, the happiest, and even safer city in Florida is Cape Coral, which scores high in amenities, crime rates, schools, and housing."

