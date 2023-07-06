Latest On Damian Lillard's Status After Trade Request
By Jason Hall
July 6, 2023
The Miami Heat are reportedly the most likely option for Damian Lillard after the All-Star requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
Lillard's agent, Aaron Godwin, has reportedly called other NBA teams and notified them that his client only wants a trade to the Heat, according to Wojnarowski. General managers who spoke with ESPN, however, claimed that the warning wouldn't impact potential trade talks as Lillard is under contract for four more seasons and the belief is that he would continue to play hard for any other team.
The Heat were initially reported to be a favorite destination when Lillard requested a trade out of Portland over the weekend. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin is, however, seeking the best deal possible in a trade for Lillard, regarded by many as the greatest player in franchise history and will not accept a lesser deal to Miami, according to Wojnarowski.
For ESPN+: Portland’s choosing the market over Miami now, but there’s no assurance a better deal on Damian Lillard develops. The Blazers don’t need to love the Heat’s best package to ultimately accept it. That’s the Blazers’ battle. Can they find better?https://t.co/mPyWchllZP— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2023
Lillard has spent his entire career with the Blazers, having been selected by the franchise at No. 6 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $122 million extension that added to his previous contract and will run through the 2024-26 season.
Lillard is a seven-time All-Star (2014-15, 2018-21, 2023), an All-NBA First Team selection in 2018, a four-time All-NBA Second Team selection (2016, 2019-21), a two-time All-NBA Third Team selection (2014, 2023), the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The Oakland native averaged 32.3 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 NBA season, but the Blazers missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year and have never made an NBA Finals appearance during Lillard's 11-year career.