Latest On Damian Lillard's Status After Trade Request

The Miami Heat are reportedly the most likely option for Damian Lillard after the All-Star requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Godwin, has reportedly called other NBA teams and notified them that his client only wants a trade to the Heat, according to Wojnarowski. General managers who spoke with ESPN, however, claimed that the warning wouldn't impact potential trade talks as Lillard is under contract for four more seasons and the belief is that he would continue to play hard for any other team.

The Heat were initially reported to be a favorite destination when Lillard requested a trade out of Portland over the weekend. Blazers general manager Joe Cronin is, however, seeking the best deal possible in a trade for Lillard, regarded by many as the greatest player in franchise history and will not accept a lesser deal to Miami, according to Wojnarowski.