3 Teens Charged With Murder After Plan To Egg House Went Wrong

Three teenagers from Georgia are facing murder charges after their plan to egg somebody's home resulted in gunfire. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said that the teens, Jeremy Munson, 19, McKenzie Davenport, 19, and Sydney Maughon, 18, went to a home with plans to egg it as part of what police described as an "ongoing lover's quarrel."

After the teens egged the house, Johnathan Gilbert, who is also known as Tyler Lane, came outside to confront them. The teens retreated to their car, but Gilbert followed them.

Authorities said that's when Maughon, who was sitting in the backseat, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking Gilbert six times. The teens then sped away, leaving Gilbert's body in the middle of the road.

Investigators were able to track down the suspects in a neighboring county and took them into custody.

They were all charged with malice murder, battery, and criminal trespassing. Maughon and Munson were also charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

"Because they all plotted and planned together and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves," Sheriff Darrell Dix said. "They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now, together, they can ride that ride."