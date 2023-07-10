Larry Nassar Stabbed Multiple Times In Prison: Report

Former USA gymnastics team doctor and convicted serial child molester Larry Nassar was reportedly stabbed multiple times at a Florida prison overnight, two sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ABC News Monday (July 10) morning.

The extend of Nassar's injuries are unknown as of Monday morning, however, he is reported to be in stable condition, the sources confirmed. Nassar, 59, was convicted of state and federal charges for sexually assaulting members of the USA gymnastics team, which included allegations from at least 265 young women and girls, among them numerous Olympians, under the guise of medical treatment, during his 18-year tenure.

The former sports medicine physician was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on December 7, 2017 after pleading guilty to child pornography and tampering with evidence charges on July 11, 2017; an additional 40 to 175 years in Michigan State prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of sexual assault in Ingham County on January 24, 2018; and an additional 40 to 125 years in Michigan State prison after pleading guilty to an additional three counts of sexual assault in Eaton County on February 5, 2018.

Nassar is currently incarcerated at the United States Penitentiary, Coleman I and II in Sumter, Florida.