Paper Towel Dispenser Sparks Fire In Florida Hospital

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Florida hospital over the weekend, according to WFLA. Largo Fire Rescue responded to the HCA Largo Hospital around 8 p.m. Sunday (July 9) after nursing staff spotted smoke on the third floor.

When crews arrived on the floor, they found that the blaze started in a patient's room and was extinguished by the sprinkler system, fire officials said. While firefighters don't know how long the fire was burning, they confirmed it completely scorched the paper towel dispenser and some towels on the sink.

“Preliminary investigation shows that a paper towel dispenser possibly overloaded with some batteries, and because paper towels are highly flammable, it overheated the paper towels inside, started to drip molten plastic down onto the table that they had tissue papers, and towels on and then it extended to the wall from there. It was contained at height of about mid-way up the wall,” Largo Fire District Chief Kyle Lighthiser explained to reporters.

Lighthiser said 19 patients were evacuated during the incident and later moved to different rooms. No injuries were reported.

It took about two hours for crews to clean up the mess, according to officials. The air conditioning was temporarily turned off to clear out the smoke, as well. Seminole and Clearwater Fire Rescue crews also assisted LFR.