Marines Don't Have A Senate-Confirmed Commandant For First Time Since 1859

The United States Marine Corps does not have a Senate-confirmed commandant for the first time since 1859. On Monday (July 10), General David H. Berger stepped down after serving four years as the commandant for the Marines.

General Eric Smith was slated to take over the post, but his confirmation was blocked by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Tuberville has been blocking all military promotions due to his opposition to a Defense Department policy that pays for the travel and time off for soldiers to receive abortions if the procedure is illegal in the state where they are stationed.

As a result, there are 265 general and flag officer nominations awaiting Senate confirmation. Unless Tuberville relents, it could take months to get through the backlog of promotions and confirm them in the Senate.

Smith will serve as acting commandant while also continuing to hold the position of assistant commandant.

Military leaders and lawmakers in both parties have called out Tuberville and urged him to reconsider his position. Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed accused Tuberville of using members of the military as "political pawns."

"We are in a situation where just pure obstinacy is inhibiting our soldiers," Reed said.

Tuberville has refused to budge and will not fast-track the nominations.

"This is my 11th time to stand up here and keep harping on the fact that we need to do something about this new policy that the secretary of defense has passed down and passed to the military," Tuberville said on the Senate floor.