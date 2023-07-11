Marines Don't Have A Senate-Confirmed Commandant For First Time Since 1859

By Bill Galluccio

July 11, 2023

United States Marine Corps Flag, United States Coast Guard Flag
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Marine Corps does not have a Senate-confirmed commandant for the first time since 1859. On Monday (July 10), General David H. Berger stepped down after serving four years as the commandant for the Marines.

General Eric Smith was slated to take over the post, but his confirmation was blocked by Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Tuberville has been blocking all military promotions due to his opposition to a Defense Department policy that pays for the travel and time off for soldiers to receive abortions if the procedure is illegal in the state where they are stationed.

As a result, there are 265 general and flag officer nominations awaiting Senate confirmation. Unless Tuberville relents, it could take months to get through the backlog of promotions and confirm them in the Senate.

Smith will serve as acting commandant while also continuing to hold the position of assistant commandant.

Military leaders and lawmakers in both parties have called out Tuberville and urged him to reconsider his position. Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed accused Tuberville of using members of the military as "political pawns."

"We are in a situation where just pure obstinacy is inhibiting our soldiers," Reed said.

Tuberville has refused to budge and will not fast-track the nominations.

"This is my 11th time to stand up here and keep harping on the fact that we need to do something about this new policy that the secretary of defense has passed down and passed to the military," Tuberville said on the Senate floor.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.