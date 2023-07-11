Naomi Osaka & Cordae Officially Become Parents After Newborn Baby Arrives
By Tony M. Centeno
July 11, 2023
Tennis star Naomi Osaka and rapper Cordae have welcomed their first child into the world.
According to a report People published on Tuesday, July 11, Osaka gave birth to a healthy baby girl in Los Angeles. The couple hasn't officially announced their daughter's birth on social media. However, a fan posted a video of Cordae confirming the birth of his daughter during a show in Canada over the weekend.
"Y'all are apart of my family," Cordae said in the video. "And speaking of family, my daughter Shai was born a couple of days ago. So I want to dedicate this performance to my baby Shai."
The name is so freaking cute!! Awww 🥺 pic.twitter.com/p2NaQjR1HR— UnapologeticAyesha (@Ayesha_alerts) July 11, 2023
Naomi and Cordae first announced their incoming child in a social post back in January. The tennis star had been away from the court since she made the announcement. Then, last month, Osaka revealed that the couple is expecting a girl during a princess-themed baby shower.
"We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," Osaka told People at the time. "I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of."
Meanwhile, Cordae has also been busy in the lab. He recently appeared on "Doomsday" with the late Juice WRLD, which is set to appear on Lyrical Lemonade's debut album due out later this year.
Congratulations to the new parents!