Naomi Osaka & Cordae Officially Become Parents After Newborn Baby Arrives

Naomi and Cordae first announced their incoming child in a social post back in January. The tennis star had been away from the court since she made the announcement. Then, last month, Osaka revealed that the couple is expecting a girl during a princess-themed baby shower.



"We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," Osaka told People at the time. "I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself. Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of."



Meanwhile, Cordae has also been busy in the lab. He recently appeared on "Doomsday" with the late Juice WRLD, which is set to appear on Lyrical Lemonade's debut album due out later this year.



Congratulations to the new parents!