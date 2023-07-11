Pippen's Ex-Wife Responds To Jordan's Disapproval Of Relationship With Son

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife said she was "embarrassed" and "traumatized" over what seemed to be Michael Jordan's public disapproval over her relationship with his son.

Larsa Pippen, 49, addressed a video shared by TMZ Sports last week in which Jordan said "no" when asked if he approved of his son, Marcus, 32, dating his former teammate's ex-wife.

"I didn't think it was funny," Larsa said on the latest episode of her Separation Anxiety podcast alongside Marcus via TMZ Sports. "There's nothing funny about it."

"I was kind of embarrassed," she added.

Marcus claimed that his father had texted and called him to clarify that the comment was made as a joke and that addressing it positively could have fueled speculation that the couple's relationship stemmed from his own public falling out with his longtime former teammate. Larsa said she had been ensured numerous times that Marcus' family had no qualms about their relationship, but Michael's recent public statement would have changed the public perception.

"I was like traumatized," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. What are we going to do?' People think I lied."

Jordan was asked by TMZ Sports paparazzi if he approved of his son, Marcus, 32, dating Larsa Pippen, 48, while leaving Matignon in Paris on Sunday (July 2).

"No," he said before shaking his head while getting into an SUV.