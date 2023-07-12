Britney Spears Demands Apology Days After Victor Wembanyama Incident

Wembanyama said he "couldn't stop" when he heard a person, who was identified as Spears, called him and "grabbed" him from behind, at which point security intervened.

“I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop,” he said. “That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder — she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away.”

“I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner,” Wembanyama added, noting that he didn't know how much force the security member used.

Spears also addressed the incident in a previous post shared on her Instagram story last Thursday (July 6).

"Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success," she said.

Spears had previously acknowledged that she'd been swarmed by fans numerous times, but her security team had never "hit any of them."

"This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already," Spears said. "However, I think it's important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect."

"Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will..."