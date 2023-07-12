Tourist Dies After Going Headfirst Down Water Slide

A tourist in an amusement park in Turkey died after slamming his head while going down a waterslide. According to The Mirror, 65-year-old Ali Cilga was with his family at the five-star resort in the city of Manavgat on June 26.

Cilga decided to go down the waterslide headfirst even though he was warned not to do it by staff at the resort. As Cilga was going down the slide, he struck his head on the pool's concrete floor and was knocked unconscious.

Nobody seemed to notice he was hurt as several people swam by before a lifeguard pulled him from the water and began trying to resuscitate him. He was under the water for over a minute.

Cilga was then rushed to the hospital, where he died several days later. Authorities are investigating the incident and awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The resort has not commented on the incident.