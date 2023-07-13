FDA Approves First Over The Counter Birth Control Pill

The Food and Drug Administration approved the birth control pill Opill to be available over the counter. It is the first oral contraceptive in the United States to be cleared to be sold without a prescription.

Opill was first approved by the FDA in 1973 and required a prescription. Officials hope that by allowing Opill to be sold over the counter, they can reduce barriers to access by allowing individuals to purchase the pill, which contains the hormone progestin, without having to go to a doctor first.

“Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available nonprescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.”

The pill’s manufacturer, Perrigo Company, said that it expects to have Opill available for sale in early 2024. The company has not said how much it will cost.

“Today’s approval is a groundbreaking expansion for women’s health in the U.S. and a significant milestone towards addressing a key unmet need for contraceptive access,” said Frederique Welgryn, Perrigo global vice president for women’s health.