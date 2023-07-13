Lisa Marie Presley’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley died from sequelae of small bowel obstruction, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner announced on Thursday (July 13) via TMZ.

Presley, 54, the only child of rock and roll pioneer Elvis Presley, was found at her Calabasas home after suffering cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead at a West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 12. Responding paramedics reportedly performed CPR on the 54-year-old before getting a pulse and rushed her to the hospital, where she was put on life support and placed in a medically-induced coma while reported to be in critical condition prior to her death.

TMZ had previously reported that Presley was taking weight loss medication and had recently undergone plastic surgery prior to her death in January. The Los Angeles Coroner document released on Thursday is not the full report and toxicology results are expected to be released when the actual full report is shared publicly, according to TMZ.

Presley followed in her late father's footsteps by releasing three studio albums Now What (2005), Storm & Grace (2012) and her debut album To Whom It May Concern (2003), which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and included the hit singles Lights Out and Dirty Laundry.