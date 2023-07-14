Barry Manilow To Celebrate Breaking Elvis' Record With Charity Shows

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Barry Manilow is getting ready to break a record that was previously held by Elvis Presley! In the fall, the award-winning singer-songwriter will perform a series of concerts in September to raise money for charity and celebrate his record-breaking number of shows at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The Special Record-Breaking Weekend will take place on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd and it's sure to be a weekend to remember. “It’s an honor to be on the same stage that the King once graced,” Manilow said in a press release. “This weekend is going to be especially meaningful because we are also going to raise money for some very deserving charities.” 

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14th at 10:00 A.M. and range in price from $69.75 to $390.00 plus tax and applicable fees. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino WOW Rewards Center at (702) 252-6000 ext. 5050, online at www.barrymanilow.com or www.westgatelasvegas.com. You can also find tickets for each individual dates at the following links: Thursday, Sept. 21st, Friday, Sept. 22nd, and Saturday, Sept. 23rd.

Each ticket purchased for this weekend comes with a Collector’s Commemorative Coin, a Copacabana Boa, a Record-Breaking Celebration hat, two free drinks (in a collectible cup) at the Copa Bar, and a VIP Pass to the Saturday afternoon private screening of COPACABANA – The Movie!

Proceeds from each ticket and package sold will benefit the following charities:

Barry Manilow
