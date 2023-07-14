Barry Manilow To Celebrate Breaking Elvis' Record With Charity Shows

Barry Manilow is getting ready to break a record that was previously held by Elvis Presley! In the fall, the award-winning singer-songwriter will perform a series of concerts in September to raise money for charity and celebrate his record-breaking number of shows at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The Special Record-Breaking Weekend will take place on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd and it's sure to be a weekend to remember. “It’s an honor to be on the same stage that the King once graced,” Manilow said in a press release. “This weekend is going to be especially meaningful because we are also going to raise money for some very deserving charities.”