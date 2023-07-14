JAY-Z Celebrates The Grand Opening Of His Surprise 'Book Of HOV' Exhibit

When you walk into the venue, fans will instantly be hit with nostalgia as they walk through each era of JAY-Z's journey from his early days cranking out hits in his Baseline Studios to every album he's ever released. Each section of the exhibit features narration from Angie Martinez and past audio clips of interviews with Hov, which can also be seen on the exhibit's immersive website. The exhibit also contains "thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life."



"Our goal, with The Book of HOV tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success," the website says. "And the borough where his journey began."



The exhibit is officially open to the public now. Check out scenes from the grand opening of "The Book of HOV" below.