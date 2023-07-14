King Von's third studio album comes a year after his estate and OTF/EMPIRE released What It Means To Be King two years after Von was shot and killed in Atlanta. That project holds 19 tracks including collaborations with 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, Dreezy, OMB Peezy and more. It's the follow-up to his debut studio album Welcome To O'Block, which dropped just a week before Von's death.



In addition to the album, Von's music video for his new album's intro “Don’t Miss" also arrives today. The video shows Von alive and well as he attends the funeral of one of his opps. Von delivers his bars with intensity all while he holds a small bouquet of flowers in his hand.



Stream King Von's Grandson album and watch his new video below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE