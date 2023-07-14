Lil Durk Speaks After He Was Hospitalized For A Week
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2023
Lil Durk is recovering after he spent the past week in the hospital.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, July 13, the Chicago rapper checked himself into a hospital last week after he felt sick in Ohio. Durk went to the hospital as a precaution, however, doctors ultimately decided that he was in a more serious condition than the rapper thought. He was treated for severe dehydration and exhaustion before he was released yesterday. His trip to the hospital made him miss out on several scheduled events including the ESPYs. As of this report, he's still not cleared to go back to work.
"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," Durk told the outlet. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing."
Lil Durk has been on go mode throughout 2023 especially after the release of his latest album Almost Healed. He previously performed at Coachella and recently touched the stage at Summer Smash in Illinois. Durk also just celebrated the success of his hit song with J. Cole "All My Life," which has officially reached platinum status. He's planning to release a deluxe version of Almost Healed, but he has to take care of himself first before he gets the green light to continue working.