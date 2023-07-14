Lil Durk Speaks After He Was Hospitalized For A Week

"My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this," Durk told the outlet. "I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing."



Lil Durk has been on go mode throughout 2023 especially after the release of his latest album Almost Healed. He previously performed at Coachella and recently touched the stage at Summer Smash in Illinois. Durk also just celebrated the success of his hit song with J. Cole "All My Life," which has officially reached platinum status. He's planning to release a deluxe version of Almost Healed, but he has to take care of himself first before he gets the green light to continue working.

