Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello Spark Collab Rumors With New Photo

Cabello further teased fans by tagging the Grammy-winning producer Bart Schoudel in the comments section. Schoudel worked with Gomez on her latest song, "My Mind & Me." According to Entertainment Tonight, he also took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of himself working with Selena in the studio.

If there is a Selena and Camila collaboration on the way, it'll be Selena's first new music since 2022. In June, the Only Murders in the Building star shared an exciting update on her highly-anticipated new music. "Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. 😉" she wrote alongside several black and white photos of herself in the studio. Fans took to the comments section to share their excitement. "Never been this excited in my life," one fan wrote. Another asked, "STARS DANCE 2.0?" referencing Gomez's debut solo album Stars Dance.

Whenever Selena decides to share a new album, it will be the follow-up to 2021's Spanish-language EP Revelación, which earned Selena her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. In a previous interview, she gave more details about what the album will be about. "To be honest, I'm now telling stories that people don't know. People I've dated that people don't know," she said per Seventeen. "Experiences I've had that people don't know. I've created this private life that's just mine."