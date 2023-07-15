Zendaya and Anne Hathaway teamed up with one another in an elegant, vibrant film by Paolo Sorrentino, Bulgari Magnificence Never Ends, featuring gorgeous pieces from the luxury jewellery company.

“When beauty is subjective, anything becomes extraordinary if you shift your perception. Open your eyes to the possibilities and discover the magnificence that surrounds you,” reads the description of the Paolo Sorrentino-directed, minute-long film featuring the two actresses and ambassadors.

Stylist Erin Walsh shared a reel on Instagram on Friday (July 14), taking social media users behind the scenes of the stunning Bulgari shoot in February. Set to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” the reel captures breathtaking photos of Hathaway and Zendaya, including a behind-the-scenes shot that showed the two superstar actresses posing together while dancing in unexpected, comfortable foot wear.

Zendaya paired her stunning black outfit with a pair of black boots, and Hathaway appeared to pair her head-turning look with a pair of open-toed slippers (standing on a wooden board to match Zndaya’s height). Some Instagram users gushed over the boots and slippers — and the stars themselves — in the comments: “It’s the boots and slippers for me,” “the boots n slippers are so real!!😂🤍i love them so much,” “I thought they'd be wearing heels but why go through that pain 😂”