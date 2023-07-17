Eminem Stuns Fans During Surprise Appearance At Ed Sheeran's Show

“Can I just say one thing, he was gonna come on and do one song, but I said you can’t come on in Detroit and just do one song. Do you want another song?” Sheeran told the crowd before they closed out their time together by performing "Stan."



This was the first time Eminem and Ed Sheeran had been on stage together since Sheeran performed as part of Eminem's lengthy set following his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. The "Shape Of You" singer helped perform Em's hits like "Forever" and "Not Afraid." Prior to that, both artists were good friends who collaborated on songs like "River" off Em's 2017 album Revival.



“I think it’s different with Eminem because he is quite reclusive, doesn’t see or meet that many people," Sheeran said about Em during a radio interview. "I’ve known him now [for] six years and we’ve done three songs together, I’ve played with him twice onstage. He’s another person I really relate to, as he lives in his hometown still and has his eco-system around him.”



Watch their entire performance below.