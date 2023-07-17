Sailor And His Dog Rescued After Months Stranded In The Pacific Ocean

By Bill Galluccio

July 17, 2023

Freinds in kayak helping each other
Photo: Soren Hald / Image Source / Getty Images

After spending several months lost at sea, a sailor and his dog were rescuedTim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella set off from La Paz, Mexico, three months ago. About a month into their journey to French Polynesia, they encountered a bad storm that knocked out the electronics on Shaddock's boat.

They spent several months drifting through the ocean before a helicopter spotted them. A nearby tuna crawler was able to assist and pulled Shaddock and Bella from the water.

Miraculously, Shaddock and Bella were in relatively good health after their ordeal. 

"I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea," Shaddock told 9News.

"I'm just needing rest and good food because I've been alone at sea a long time," he added. "I have not had food, enough food, for a long time."

Shaddock said that he managed to survive by drinking rainwater and eating raw fish. He also said that he was able to avoid sunburn by hiding under his boat's canopy.

The trawler will take Shaddock and Bella back to Mexico, where he will be evaluated by doctors.

