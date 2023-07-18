US Soldier Detained In North Korea

UPDATE:

The United States national detained in North Korea has been identified as Travis King, a U.S. Army soldier with the rank of private second class, according to the Dong-a Ilbo Daily, a South Korean newspaper which later redacted his name.

Two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity confirmed King's identity and said he was due to face disciplinary action by the U.S. military prior to his detainment. Colonel Isaac Taylor, a spokesperson for the U.S. Armed Force in Korea, confirmed that an American soldier "wilfully and without authorization crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)" on Tuesday (July 18).

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the UN Command Twitter account wrote.