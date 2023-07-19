Shannon Sharpe's Possible Next Move Revealed

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is reportedly in talks with ESPN to join the network as a high-profile "contributor," which would include filling a role among the rotating cast of analysts debating Stephen A. Smith on First Take, sources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports on Wednesday (July 19).

"Shannon Sharpe has spoken to ESPN about becoming a high-profile 'contributor,' sources tell FOS. Sharpe could join the rotating cast of names debating Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take,'" Front Office Sports tweeted.

Smith, who is currently on vacation, acknowledged the report and appeared to tease a big announcement on Friday (July 21).