Shannon Sharpe's Possible Next Move Revealed

By Jason Hall

July 20, 2023

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Photo: Getty Images North America

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is reportedly in talks with ESPN to join the network as a high-profile "contributor," which would include filling a role among the rotating cast of analysts debating Stephen A. Smith on First Take, sources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports on Wednesday (July 19).

"Shannon Sharpe has spoken to ESPN about becoming a high-profile 'contributor,' sources tell FOS. Sharpe could join the rotating cast of names debating Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take,'" Front Office Sports tweeted.

Smith, who is currently on vacation, acknowledged the report and appeared to tease a big announcement on Friday (July 21).

"Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on 'The Stephen A. Smith Show' podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up," Smith tweeted.

Sharpe had previously been a fixture on of FS1's sports debate show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed opposite Smith's longtime former First Take debate opponent Skip Bayless since 2016. The legendary tight end announced his intention to leave FOX Sports in May after reaching an agreement on a buyout, appearing on his final episode of Undisputed in June.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.