Shannon Sharpe's Possible Next Move Revealed
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2023
Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is reportedly in talks with ESPN to join the network as a high-profile "contributor," which would include filling a role among the rotating cast of analysts debating Stephen A. Smith on First Take, sources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports on Wednesday (July 19).
"Shannon Sharpe has spoken to ESPN about becoming a high-profile 'contributor,' sources tell FOS. Sharpe could join the rotating cast of names debating Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take,'" Front Office Sports tweeted.
Smith, who is currently on vacation, acknowledged the report and appeared to tease a big announcement on Friday (July 21).
"Look for me on Friday, Folks! I’ll be addressing all the things I need to address. Back on 'The Stephen A. Smith Show' podcast on Friday — then LIVE on @FirstTake Monday morning. See y’all in a minute. Buckle Up," Smith tweeted.
Sharpe had previously been a fixture on of FS1's sports debate show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed opposite Smith's longtime former First Take debate opponent Skip Bayless since 2016. The legendary tight end announced his intention to leave FOX Sports in May after reaching an agreement on a buyout, appearing on his final episode of Undisputed in June.