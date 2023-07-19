YNW Melly Declines To Testify In Double Murder Trial

Davis testified that there were no issues between Melly, Anthony "YNW SakChaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas. He also explained that he was with the rapper when they found out that the victims were killed. Davis said that Melly and everyone they were with burst into tears upon learning the horrible news.



YNW Melly stands accused of fatally shooting Juvy and SakChaser in 2018. The prosecution argued that Melly made the crime scene look like a drive-by shooting and recruited his friend Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry to drop off their bodies at a local hospital. Toward the end of the hearing, the prosecutor referred to its earliest piece of evidence, which is a text message Melly allegedly sent that said "I did that shh." Melly's attorney argued that his client usually spells "that" as "dat," which casted doubt on the prosecution's evidence.



Closing arguments are set for Thursday. If convicted, YNW Melly faces the death penalty.